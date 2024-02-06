Andhra Pradesh: Proposals for 2.32 lakh houses sent to Centre

VIJAYAWADA :Proposals seeking approval for construction of another 2.32 lakh houses in the State have been sent to the Centre, informed AP State Housing Corporation (APSHC) managing director K Venkataramana Reddy. After assuming office at the APSHC headquarters on Monday, he conducted a review meeting with higher officials.

Stating 2.25 lakh houses have been constructed as part of the mega housing construction drive taken up in December, he wanted the officials to take steps for completing the remaining houses. He advised officials to arrange a loan of Rs 35,000 for each of the beneficiaries who have completed the constructing their houses to the roof level and roof cast stage. He also directed them to ensure quality of work, and to complete roads, provide drinking water, electricity and other infrastructural facilities at Jagananna Housing layouts.

APSHC joint MD M Siva Prasad, executive director Chandrasekhar, and CE GV Prasad briefed Venkataramana about the developmental works taken up by the corporation.