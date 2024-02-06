Andhra Pradesh: Three youths killed as RTC bus mows down two-wheeler

VIJIAYAWADA : Three youngsters were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by an APSRTC bus in Gudivada town on Monday.

According to Gudivada Town Police, around 3 PM, a speeding RTC bus struck the deceaseds’ bike from behind near Gudivada bus stand.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sohail (24), V Sai (23) and Harsha (23) of Kakarla street and Mubarak street in the Town.

The accident occurred when the youths were on their way home. The bus driver was taken into custody and the bodies were sent to GGH for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.