Chaos in Andhra Pradesh Assembly: TDP MLAs suspended amid protests over inflation debate

VIJAYAWADA: Amid ruckus in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the Speaker on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing budget session, suspended some of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs after they protested seeking an adjournment motion for discussion on the inflation of essential commodities.

They threw torn papers at the head of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram while raising anti-government slogans and whistling. Members of the treasury benches expressed their dismay and condemned the TDP members' actions. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu suggested to leave the House if they are not interested.