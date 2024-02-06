Chaos in Andhra Pradesh Assembly: TDP MLAs suspended amid protests over inflation debate

VIJAYAWADA: Amid ruckus in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the Speaker on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing budget session, suspended some of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs after they protested seeking an adjournment motion for discussion on the inflation of essential commodities.
They threw torn papers at the head of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram while raising anti-government slogans and whistling. Members of the treasury benches expressed their dismay and condemned the TDP members' actions. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu suggested to leave the House if they are not interested.
With TDP members continuing to disrupt the House proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the house for some time. When the House resumed, TDP members continued their protests. Taking exception, the Speaker suspended the TDP members for one day.
Even after the adjournment, MLAs Bendalam Ashok, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Achchennaidu, Bhavani, Butchaiah Chaudhary, Chinarajappa, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gottipati Ravikumar, Eluri Sambasivarao, and Veeranjaneyaswamy were suspended from the House, they surrounded the Speaker's podium
Along with this, several sarpanchs from different parts of the state protested outside the assembly as a part of their 'Chalo Assembly' movement. Their primary demand was the government's redirection of financial society funds into their accounts.