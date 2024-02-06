Constable Killed by red sander smugglers in Andhra Pradesh during anti-smuggling operation

TIRUPATI: In a shocking incident, Red Sander smugglers killed a constable by hitting him with their vehicle, when he tried to stop them. The incident took place at Gundravaripalli Cross of KV Palle mandal in Annamayya district in the early hours of Tuesday when the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force was conducting a search operation following information about the smuggling of red sander in the area.

According to police, when a constable spotted a car carrying red sander, he signalled the driver to stop. However, the smugglers rammed the vehicle into him and escaped. The critically injured cop died on the way to the hospital at Pileru. The constable was identified as Ganesh, belonging to 14th battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP).