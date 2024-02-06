Vijayasai calls Congress spineless

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday lambasted the Congress for “playing a detrimental role in the history of Andhra Pradesh, especially in bifurcating the State in an unscientific manner”.

Describing the grand old party as ‘Dhokebaaz’ (deceiver) and its leaders as hypocrites, Vijayasai said the failure to fulfil promises, including according the Special Category Status to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the drop in the vote share of Congress.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh will never trust the ‘spineless’ party. “This is the reason why Congress got less votes than NOTA in 2019,” he noted.

Refuting the Congress’ allegations that the YSRC government has not raised the issue of Special Category Status after assuming power in the State, the MP asserted, “Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than eight times and Home Minister Amit Shah around 12 times. During every meeting, he has raised the issue of SCS.”

Holding the Congress responsible for the “current condition of the State”, Vijayasai pointed out that even after bifurcating the State, the grand old party lost in Telangana twice. “After 10 years, they have spewed lies to come to power. However, it is only a matter of a few months before the Congress government falls in Telangana,” he predicted.

Further, he said the Congress has been witnessing a decline in the number of seats in Lok Sabha for deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh. The party might not be able to win even 40 seats in the upcoming elections, he said.