Vizag’s high spirits propel India’s triumph

VISAKHAPATNAM : Despite one-day internationals and T-20 matches gaining popularity, Test matches continues to garner fanfare. This was evident during the second Test match between India and England that concluded at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the city on Monday.

Boisterous atmosphere reigned supreme as around 8,000 students thronged the stadium to witness India’s winning moment.

Much to the delight of the home crowd, England’s innings folded after the lunch break. They were convincingly outplayed by India, which squared the series with 1-1 after its first Test loss in Hyderabad.

Vizag continues to be India’s favourite hunting ground as it has won all the three Test matches against England here. India won the first Test against England in 2016 and the second Test with a margin of over 200 runs.

The five-day match saw students from various educational institutions thronging the stadium in large numbers and enjoying the match to the hilt. Even BCCI chairman Roger Binny watched the match from the stands of the stadium and was impressed with the turnout of the match.

Speaking to TNIE, former Test umpire and VDCA secretary Pardhasaradhi said the Vizag pitch was initially considered a batman’s paradise and good for one-dayers. “However, the three Test matches proved that it is a good spin pitch for Tests too,” he opined.

Students thoroughly enjoyed the match as they got the chance to witness Shubman Gill going hammer and tongs after the rivals’ bowling attack in the first innings and Jaiwal’s double century in the second innings.