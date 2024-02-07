Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa district sees 2x increase in cultivation of millets

KADAPA: With the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, farmers in Kadapa district are turning to millet cultivation, which has assured them higher profits with minimal investment.

Millet cultivation in the district surged by almost twice as farmers have already raised the grains in 23,227 acres in 2024 as against 12,000 acres in 2023. Rising health consciousness among people coupled with changes in dietary habits induced by globalisation has bolstered the demand for millet. Recognising the potential in this sector, the State government has announced minimum support prices and marketing facilities for sorghum and pearl-millet crops.