Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa district sees 2x increase in cultivation of millets

KADAPA: With the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, farmers in Kadapa district are turning to millet cultivation, which has assured them higher profits with minimal investment.
Millet cultivation in the district surged by almost twice as farmers have already raised the grains in 23,227 acres in 2024 as against 12,000 acres in 2023. Rising health consciousness among people coupled with changes in dietary habits induced by globalisation has bolstered the demand for millet. Recognising the potential in this sector, the State government has announced minimum support prices and marketing facilities for sorghum and pearl-millet crops.
The soil in Kadapa district is-also suitable for cultivating various millets, including kodo,-barnyard, pearl millet, sorghum,-finger millets, officials of the Agriculture Department explained and added the crops thrive even with limited rainfall,-making them viable options for cultivation. With an investment of Rs 10,000 per acre, farmers can expect yields of up to 8 to 10 quintals,-fetching substantial profits in the market.
The Agriculture Department is actively promoting the cultivation of millets, resulting in the surpassing of cultivation targets and creating a new interest among farmers. Annamayya District Agriculture Officer A Nageswara Rao underscored the department's efforts to expand the cultivation of small grains through awareness programmes.