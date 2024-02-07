Andhra Pradesh: Palnadu gears up for Kondaveedu Fort Fest

GUNTUR: In a move to boost tourism and make Palnadu district a major tourist destination in the State, Palnadu district administration is planning to conduct Kondaveedu Fort Fest 2024 on February 10 and 11.

In the aftermath of the erstwhile Guntur district division into three new districts, Palnadu district is filled with famous tourist attractions including Amaravathi, Kondaveedu Fort, Kotappakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala, Daida Bilam, Guthikonda Bilam, Chejarla, Durgi Shilpakala, Chennkesava Swamy temple in Macherla and many more. Kondaveedu Fort was developed into a major tourist attraction in the last couple of years after years of negligence.

Speaking to TNIE, Kondaveedu Fort development committee convenor Siva Reddy said that the construction of ghat road, developing basic infrastructure led to the increased footfall to the Fort.

Additionally, the Fort also features a museum with state-of-the-art facilities, trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, kayaking, horse riding, pedal boating, team building activities and yoga. Buddhavanam at Amaravati was constructed at a cost of `15 crore to attract Buddhists worldwide under the Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan Buddhist theme-based circuit.