Annual Olive Ridley Turtle nesting returns to Visakhapatnam shores

Olive Ridley Turtles have returned to the shores of Visakhapatnam for their annual nesting period.

Female turtles are coming ashore to lay eggs, taking advantage of the sandy beaches with sloping shores in the area, which are considered ideal nesting grounds. Five hatcheries have been established between RK Beach and Bheemili to support this nesting activity.

Each hatchery, staffed by four individuals headed by the Visakhapatnam Forest Department, is responsible for collecting eggs laid by the mother turtles and overseeing their care until hatching, at which point the hatchlings are released into the ocean. Thus far, two clutches totalling 142 eggs have been collected. Upon discovery, the eggs are delicately placed in bags along with sand from the nesting site, which will be used to rebury them in the hatchery.

The staff records details such as the number of eggs, the date of discovery, and an estimated hatching date, attaching this information to a stick placed near the burial spot to monitor the hatching timeline. The typical incubation period for Olive Ridley turtle eggs ranges from 45 to 65 days. Once hatched, the guards carefully transfer the turtles to baskets and release them back onto the beach. Despite the discovery of hatchlings, the coastline has witnessed several dead turtle carcasses since late December.

Addressing the concern, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary Project Scientist Yagnapathy Adari explained, "One of the primary threats to these turtles is fishing nets also known as ghost nets, particularly those without turtle escape devices."

He highlighted that this period coincides with the turtles' nesting season, when they come closer to the shore, which is also an area where fishing activities are prevalent, leading to accidents. It is noteworthy that members of the forest department have been active on the shore, not only ensuring the safety of the eggs but also promptly burying any carcasses discovered.

"Ideally, the beach surface should slope gently from the point where the coast meets the shore to 50 to 80 meters. This area, located 80 metres from the coastline, is crucial for maintaining cleanliness and vigilance. Providing a steep or inclined surface within this region could potentially attract more nesting individuals. Olive Ridley turtles are highly sensitive to their nesting sites, and even minor disturbances, such as human presence or the presence of plastic waste, can cause them to abandon the area. Therefore, the forest department has undertaken the responsibility of patrolling the coastline, collecting, and storing eggs, and ensuring their safe hatching in secure environments," Yagna added.

Last year, 46,754 eggs were collected, and 37,630 hatchlings were released into the ocean, while 5,655 eggs did not hatch.