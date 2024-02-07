APCC chief Sharmila’s election campaign from February 7

According to the official schedule released by the APCC on Tuesday, the first public meeting will be held at Bapatla on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, she will address ‘Rachabanda’ at Tenali, and a pubic meeting at Denduluru on the same day evening.

On February 9, she will start the day with ‘Rachabanda’ at Kovvur, followed by a public meeting at Tuni on the same day evening.

On February 10, she will address ‘Rachabanda’ at Narasipatnam and a public meeting at Paderu. On February 11 evening, she will address a public meeting at Nagari to conclude the first phase of meetings.