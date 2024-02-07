APCC chief Sharmila’s election campaign from February 7

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy, who completed her tour of all the 26 districts in the State, and interacted with party cadre to familiarise herself with the ground realities, is set to commence her poll campaign with the district-level meetings from February 7.
The public meetings have been named ‘Rachabanda’, which was fixed during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime in the State. The series of public meetings will continue till February 11. As part of the series, the APCC chief will address two types of meetings, one is a public meeting, and the other is an interaction meeting called Rachabanda.
According to the official schedule released by the APCC on Tuesday, the first public meeting will be held at Bapatla on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday morning, she will address ‘Rachabanda’ at Tenali, and a pubic meeting at Denduluru on the same day evening.
On February 9, she will start the day with ‘Rachabanda’ at Kovvur, followed by a public meeting at Tuni on the same day evening.
On February 10, she will address ‘Rachabanda’ at Narasipatnam and a public meeting at Paderu. On February 11 evening, she will address a public meeting at Nagari to conclude the first phase of meetings.