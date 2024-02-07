APMDC seeks joint venture partner for major iron ore project in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted the tender document for the Selection of a Joint Venture Partner for Planning, Engineering, Financing, Construction, Development, Operation-cum-Maintenance of an Integrated Iron Ore Project in the State to the AP Judicial Preview Commission.

It is pertinent to note that APMDC has been granted the mining lease for low-grade magnetite iron ore in an extent of 1,307.26 acres (529.04 hectares) in Tangutur of Prakasam district. APMDC intends to develop an integrated project, having both mining and beneficiation of the low-grade iron ore to produce high-grade concentrate. The annual revenue from the sale of iron ore is estimated at Rs 450 crore per year.