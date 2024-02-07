Elections: Candidate uncertainty looms in Anantapur amid TDP infighting and alliance deliberations

Oneupmanship within the party when it comes to Rayadurg, Kalyandurg, Penukonda, Guntakal, Anantapur, Raptadu, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Kadiri, Madakasira and Singanamala is a worrying factor for the yellow party.

From Raptadu, Prof Rajesh of the Boya community wants to contest, Dharmavaram is being sought by BJP Varadapuram Suri. However, with no clarity, none of the interested candidates are able to commence their poll campaign.

Though BK Parthasarathy and Kalava Srinivasulu are being projected as Lok Sabha candidates from Hindupur and Anantapur respectively, the veterans are maintaining that they want to contest Assembly seats only. JC Diwakar Reddy’s son Pawan Kumar Reddy is maintaining distance, owing to alleged differences with Lokesh.

With the YSRC making a minority leader as in-charge of Kadiri, the TDP is under pressure to allocate one seat for minorities, most likely Anantapur. But at the same time, the JSP is said to be looking for the same Assembly seat.

However, when TNIE was contacted, TDP seniors say the seat sharing exercise is going on smoothly and the leadership has an idea as to whom to field from where in the elections.

“We are on the job. Filtering of the probables is underway. There is no confusion. It will be TDP and its allies in 2024 elections,” maintained Parthasarathy, TDP president of Sri Sathya Sai district.