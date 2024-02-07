GMC Chief warns against volunteer election duty violations in Guntur ahead of 2024 Summary Revision

GUNTUR: Following the regulations of the Election Commission, stern action would be taken against volunteers if they participate in election duties, said the GMC chief Keerthi Chekuri.

During the review meeting on Special Summary Revision 2024 on Tuesday, she said that as many as 1,143 petitions in Guntur East, 1,645 petitions in Guntur West have been received in the past week.

She directed the booth-level officers to conduct a thorough inspection as per the regulations issued by the Election Commission, and the issues and complaints filed by the representatives of various political parties should be recorded and resolved in order.