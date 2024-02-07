Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauds AP’s healthcare system at Dr YSR University Convocation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasised that healthy people alone can make a State and Country healthy, prosperous and productive. He presided over the 26th Annual Convocation of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences held on Tuesday.
NIMHANS director and senior professor Dr Pratima Murthy was honoured with a Doctoral Degree by the university and as many as 60 students were honoured with medals for their outstanding academic achievements.
In his address as University Chancellor, Governor Abdul Nazeer lauded the State’s healthcare advancements and also the noble responsibility of healthcare professionals.
He highlighted AP’s pioneering role in healthcare and medical education since the establishment of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences in 1986. He noted the university’s jurisdiction over 439 colleges offering diverse medical courses, reflecting the State’s commitment to healthcare education.
Emphasising ethical standards and continuous learning, the Governor urged graduates to prioritise patients’ care and serve the underprivileged with compassion. He cited recent healthcare initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat and the establishment of village health clinics, underscoring the importance of research and technological advancements.
Highlighting significant developments, he stated, “Under Aarogyasri, the treatment cost limit rose to Rs 25 lakh and free treatment for all cancer types and 3,257 medical procedures without cost limit is commendable.”
Reflecting on healthcare’s ancient roots, Governor Abdul Nazeer invoked Ayurveda’s wisdom and ethical principles, emphasising medicine’s sacred nature and doctors’ revered role.
Stating that every patient and their family who visit a hospital is worried and concerned about the outcome of diagnosis and its prognosis, whether it can be cured, the costs involved and the financial burden it will impose on the entire family, he remarked, “A word of kindness and a smile from you will rejuvenate and boost the patient’s morale and add value to the effect of the medication.”
In her remarks, Dr Pratima Murthy emphasised the importance of mental health and commended the university’s commitment to holistic healthcare education.
The University Vice-Chancellor Dr Korukonda Babji underscored the university’s role in shaping the future of healthcare professionals and fostering excellence in medical education and research.