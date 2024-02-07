Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauds AP’s healthcare system at Dr YSR University Convocation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasised that healthy people alone can make a State and Country healthy, prosperous and productive. He presided over the 26th Annual Convocation of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences held on Tuesday.

NIMHANS director and senior professor Dr Pratima Murthy was honoured with a Doctoral Degree by the university and as many as 60 students were honoured with medals for their outstanding academic achievements.

In his address as University Chancellor, Governor Abdul Nazeer lauded the State’s healthcare advancements and also the noble responsibility of healthcare professionals.

He highlighted AP’s pioneering role in healthcare and medical education since the establishment of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences in 1986. He noted the university’s jurisdiction over 439 colleges offering diverse medical courses, reflecting the State’s commitment to healthcare education.