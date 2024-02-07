Jagan fully aware of his defeat in next polls: TDP supremo Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his life ambition is to see to it that the State is poverty-free, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said he wants to ensure that the assets created by the government reach the poor people.
Addressing a public meeting at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme on Tuesday, Naidu said his wish is that the Telugu community should be in the number one position in the world. Calling upon the people to join him to save the State, which had gone into a destructive mode in the past five years, the TDP supremo said Andhra Pradesh should move towards the golden era but not towards the stone age.
“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now mentally disturbed as he is fully aware that he will be defeated in the upcoming polls. The people are ready to send Jagan home,” he observed.
He alleged that Jagan was deliberately creating a sort of insecurity among the village/ward volunteers stating that if the TDP is back in power their services would be terminated. Making it clear that the TDP is not opposed to the volunteer system, Naidu said the primary duty of volunteers is to serve the people. “If they serve the society, their services will be safe and secure in the forthcoming TDP government too. I will not leave the volunteers if they serve only the YSRC leaders and the interests of the party,” he averred.
He suspected attempts to delete votes from the electoral rolls through remote control.