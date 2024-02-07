Jagan fully aware of his defeat in next polls: TDP supremo Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his life ambition is to see to it that the State is poverty-free, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said he wants to ensure that the assets created by the government reach the poor people.

Addressing a public meeting at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme on Tuesday, Naidu said his wish is that the Telugu community should be in the number one position in the world. Calling upon the people to join him to save the State, which had gone into a destructive mode in the past five years, the TDP supremo said Andhra Pradesh should move towards the golden era but not towards the stone age.