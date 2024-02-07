Medical department to administer deworming tablets to 1.32 crore children across Andhra Pradesh

With a targeted reach of 1.32 crore children, the programme will be executed across 55,608 Anganwadi centres, 33,666 government and private schools, and 3,307 junior colleges.

Albendazole tablets have been dispatched to all districts, and MPDOs will make them available for distribution on February 7. An extensive network of mandal-level nodal officers and health workers, including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), has been mobilised to implement the programme.

Government departments, NGOs, and independent agencies, will oversee the process.

Worm infections, if left untreated, can lead to anaemia, impaired physical and mental development and malnourishment in children. Administering deworming tablets is a universally recognised safe and cost-effective solution to STH. An extensive network of health workers has been deployed to implement the programme.