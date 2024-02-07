TDP members suspended for second day amidst disruptions in AP assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP members were suspended from the State Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

As soon as the third day of the Budget session started, TDP members rose to their feet and demanded for a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by them.

The TDP had served the notice for a discussion on issues concerning the farmers in the State. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam disallowed the adjournment motion.

The TDP members stormed the Podium and raised slogans against the government and it's anti-farmer policies. As the members did not relent even after repeatedly asked by the Chair, the members were suspended from the House for the day.