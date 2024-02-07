‘YSRC will table full Budget in Assembly after 3 months’: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government has implemented 99% of the poll promises despite the severe financial odds, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his model of governance will ensure that he comes back to power in the ensuing elections.

“I am confident that we will introduce the full Budget in the State Assembly after three months,” Jagan said exuding confidence.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, Jagan elaborated on the ‘strained’ financial position of the State at the time he assumed charge as the Chief Minister.

He spoke about the financial burden the State faced due to the pandemic and how the government managed to deliver on its promises despite all the odds.

Dismissing the charges of the Opposition that the State was slipping into an economic crisis similar to the one in Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister explained, “The total debt of the residual State of Andhra Pradesh, which stood at Rs 1,53,000 crore at the time of bifurcation, went to Rs 4,12,288 crore in 2019 when I came to power. Now, the total debt stands at Rs 7,03,000 crore. This means that the rate at which the debt grew during the previous TDP regime was 21.87%, while it is 12.13% during the last five years.”

“The dip in devolution of Central funds and reduced tax revenues during the last five years due to several reasons, including the Covid pandemic, resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 66,116 crore. Despite the odds, the government has excelled in fiscal discipline, debt management, planning and implementation of a slew of welfare schemes transparently,” Jagan asserted.