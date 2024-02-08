4.72 lakh students to receive Albendazole tablets in Guntur

GUNTUR: All necessary action should be taken to ensure administration of Albendazole tablets to students on the occasion of National Deworming Day, said district Collector Y Venugopala Reddy on Wednesday.

Along with the Joint Collector Raja Kumari, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri and DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, he launched awareness posters at the district Collectorate. During the launch, the Collector said that National Deworming Programme (NDP) is a Central government initiative to ensure every individual aged 1-19 years in the country worm free through schools, Anganwadis.

NDP aims to improve overall health, nutritional status of children. Tablets will be administered to over 4.72 lakh students in government, aided, and private schools and junior colleges in the district to curb prevalence of soil-transmitted helminthes (STH), he added.