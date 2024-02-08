Andhra Pradesh budget: Robust social safety net in place for vulnerable groups

VIJAYWADA: The YSRC government has once again accorded top priority to the welfare sector in its vote-on-account budget presented in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The estimates show that a total of Rs 44,668 crore was allocated for welfare, including Rs 29,000 crore for Backward Classes, Rs 9,291 crore for Scheduled Castes, Rs 4,133 crore for Scheduled Tribes and Rs 2,242 crore for Minorities welfare.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranth highlighted that the government tailored a robust social safety net to address the needs of the economically and socially vulnerable sections.

“This inclusive framework encompasses multiple initiatives such as house site distribution, housing, welfare pensions, doorstep delivery of ration, income support, etc. This effort underscores a commitment to eradicate poverty at its roots based on the cardinal principle that every individual deserves a dignified and secure life,” he observed.

“A whopping Rs 2.53 lakh crore was spent through DBT between 2019-20 and 2023-24 and Rs 1.68 lakh crore through non-DBT transfers. Thus, Rs 4.21 lakh crore has been transferred to the hands of the people in the last five years,” he said.

Stating that YSR Pension Kanuka is being implemented on saturation mode, he mentioned that the eligible age criterion was reduced from 65 to 60 years and the amount was enhanced to Rs 3,000 from January 1, 2024 and the new health related pensions of Rs 10,000 per month were sanctioned.

The monthly disbursal of pensions has increased from Rs 1,385 crore in 2019 to Rs 1,968 crore in January 2024. “Since 2019, our government has disbursed Rs 84,731 crore through YSR Pension Kanuka to 66 35 lakh beneficiaries,” he added.

As against Rs 14,256 crore incurred during 2014-2019, Rs 29,628 crore was incurred from 2019 to 2023. Under YSR Bima, from 2022-23 to till date, more than 45,000 families in case of natural death and more than 4,000 families in case of accidental death have been supported with an amount of Rs 650 crore.

A separate Department of Economically Weaker Sections Welfare was created to focus on all round development of poor Kapu, Kamma, Reddy, Brahmin, Arya Vysya, Kshatriya and EBCs. During 2019-2024, Rs 36,321 crore was spent covering 1.15 crore beneficiaries, he revealed.