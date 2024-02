VIJAYAWADA: Notification to fill 6,100 District Selection Committee (DSC) posts will be released on February 12, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced on Wednesday. While the last date for submitting applications is February 22, candidates can download the hall tickets from March 5.

Deadline for paying fees is February 21. Exams will be held from March 13 to 30 and the results will be announced on April 7.

Further, Botcha attributed the drop in number of DSC posts to the increase in retirement age of government employees.

He explained that the announcement to fill 6,100 posts was made considering the anticipated vacancies until April 31, 2024.

Speaking to reporters along with Principal Secretary (school education) Praveen Prakash and Commissioner Suresh Kumar at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the education minister clarified that the parameters set for DSC-2024 will remain consistent with those of 2018.

Posts of DSC

2,280 Secondary Grade Teachers

2,299 School Assistants (SA)

1,264 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

42 Principals

215 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Age limit for general category candidates is 44

Age limit for candidates from the general category is 44 years, 49 years for people belonging to BC, SC, ST and 54 years for differently-abled persons, with age calculated from July 1, 2024. Successful candidates will receive training in four additional sectors, with a focus on IB teaching. Certificates will also be awarded to them. Botcha added that the syllabus for the exam will be same as 2018. Age relaxation criteria will also be maintained as per the existing regulations, he added.

The test will be conducted at 185 authorised computer centres in two sessions from March 15 to 30. Candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the test comprising 160 questions.

Praveen Prakash urged the candidates to log on to cse.ap.gov.in for query resolution, syllabus details, hall ticket downloads, and applications.

School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar announced that the government has taken a decision to conduct TET, following the request of aspirants. Notification for TET will be released on February 8 and candidates can submit applications till February 18.