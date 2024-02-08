Andhra Pradesh: Riverside park near Krishna river works at brisk pace

VIJAYAWADA: The riverside park adjacent to the retaining wall along the Krishna River Phase-2 is a testament to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) commitment to enhance the city’s green spaces. With meticulous planning and dedication, the VMC is transforming a 1.25 KM stretch from Kanakadurga bridge to Ramalingeswara Pet power station into a vibrant public park, investing Rs 7.8 crore in its development. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation has allocated Rs 4.5 crore to ensure the park is lush green and sustainable within the park’s landscape.

One of the park’s standout features is a tree canopy, visible from the Kanaka Durga Bridge and Prakasam Barrage, which serves as a visual delight and a symbol of the city’s commitment to environmental preservation. The park’s design includes several amenities aimed at enhancing visitor experiences, such as a 1.2 KM long and 3.5 metre wide walking track, a 1.2 KM long and 3 metre wide pathway, and a spacious greenery area spanning two metres at the centre and 13 metres at the edges.

In addition to promoting physical activity, the park caters to diverse age groups and interests. An open gymnasium to encourage youth in fitness activities, while specially curated play items for children offer a safe and enjoyable environment. Apart from these, for senior citizens seeking relaxation, comfortable seating areas provide an ideal space.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC executive engineer (parks) ASN Prasad said 30 per cent works have been completed and VMC will complete the remaining works by the end of February. So far, a walking track of length 1.2 KM has been completed. During the inspection, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said the construction work is progressing swiftly, prioritising quality and timely completion. VMC remains committed to deliver a world-class park that provides enriching experience to the citizens of Vijayawada. With an amalgamation of natural beauty and modern amenities, the park promises to be a cherished community asset.

The VMC chief highlighted its significance as a recreational haven and a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts.

Amphitheatre, iron cast railing planned

VMC EE (Parks) ASN Prasad said that plans are underway to develop an amphitheatre in addition to two open gymnasiums and play areas. Under the instructions of Andhra Pradesh government special chief secretary Sri Lakshmi, a special iron cast railing, similar to the one in tank bund at Hussain Sagar, will be constructed