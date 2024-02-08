Andhra Pradesh second in paying high wages to Anganwadi staff: Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh is among the top five States, which are paying the highest honorarium to Anganwadi workers in the country, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. In a written reply to a query raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, she stated that the highest average monthly wage of Rs 7,000 is being paid to Anganwadi workers in Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka among 36 States and Union Territories.

“The AP government is paying Rs 7,000 a month as wages to Anganwadi workers and Rs 4,750 additional honorarium a month to helpers. AP has stood second after Telangana among the States that are paying the highest wages to Anganwadi workers,” she informed.

The Centre enhanced the honorarium being paid to Anganwadi workers and helpers from October 1, 2018.

The State governments have been directed to register eligible staff for the voluntary contributory pension scheme under the PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana. A sum of Rs 2,000 is being paid to Anganwadi workers a year so as to provide internet access for tabs to ensure transparency through digital services. As on December 31, 2023, there are 13,48,135 Anganwadi workers and 10,23,068 helpers in the country. Of them, 55,188 Anganwadis and 42,097 helpers are working in Andhra Pradesh, she informed.