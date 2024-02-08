Book on three CMs’ policies reviewed

VISAKHAPATNAM: A book review programme took place at the Public Library here on Wednesday, featuring the Telugu book ‘Moodu Daarulu’ written by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar. Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University, V Balamohandas, attended as chief guest, and former head of Journalism Department at Andhra University, P Bobby Vardhan, presided over the event.

Balamohandas praised the author for incorporating early Telugu State history, the political dynamics of the time, and the handling of Chief Ministers in the first chapter. He reminisced about his tenure as Vice-Chancellor during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime, highlighting YSR’s attention to education and moral values in politics. He also shared survey results indicating public perceptions of YSR, N Chandrababu Naidu, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as mentioned in the book.

Leader Daily editor Ramana Murthy reviewed the book, stating its significance for future generations and commending the author’s realistic portrayal of history.

Bobby Vardhan remarked on the potential for journalists to pursue doctoral research based on Amar’s book, citing it as an exemplar of investigative journalism in regional languages.