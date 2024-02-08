File counters on Polavaram status: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA : While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought for court directions to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to complete the Polvaram irrigation project within the deadline, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed both State and Central governments to file counters with full details. Further hearing in the case was posted to four weeks.

V Rameshchandra Varma, an advocate from Amalapuram, sought action against the officials who permittedthe the construction of the diaphragm wall before the completion of upper coffer dam.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate M Rama Rao said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Polavaram is a national project. The upper cofferdam was constructed initially, however, lack of proper planning has resulted in damage to the diaphragm wall incurring a loss of `700 crore to exchequer, he added.

He urged the HC to direct the authorities concerned to complete the project within stipulated time.