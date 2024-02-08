For what Jagan is getting ready, questions Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling YSRC party and her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday, sought to know for what Jagan is getting ready?

Addressing her first public meeting as part of election canvassing in Bapatla on Wednesday, she questioned is Jagan getting ready to for borrowing another Rs 8 lakh crore or for forging an unholy alliance with BJP.

The Congress leaders sought to know if Jagan is getting ready to pledge Special Category Status for self-interest and getting ready to deceive people with unfulfilling promises.

Asserting that only Congress will accord Special Category Status to AP, she said as YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter she will strive till it is achieved. Mocking the YSRC government, she said it has no funds and guts to construct capital city, to pave good roads and give salaries in time.

Earlier, APCC chief wrote open letters to CM Jagan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to come along in mounting pressure on the Central government in achieving Special Category Status for AP.