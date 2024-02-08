Inspections to be held in Bapatla under Grama Darshini

GUNTUR: With an initiative to ensure that all government welfare and development schemes reach the public, Grama Darshini programme has been launched in Bapatla district, said Collector P Ranjit Basha on Wednesday.

He held a review meeting on the implementation of the Grama Darshini programme at the Collectorate. During the review meeting, he said that as many as 70 officers would conduct surprise inspections in 70 villages on February 9. The officials will visit all gram panchayats on a rotational basis and observe the implementation of various schemes, and progress of development works taken up in the villages.

These include Nadu Nedu works in hospitals, schools, and operation of rythu bharosa kendrams, village secretariats, and Anganwadi centres. Following the inspections, the officers will prepare a detailed report on works inspected. Based on their inputs, the government will take necessary steps to resolve the issues based on their requirement, the Collector added.