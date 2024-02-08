Nandyal gets 1st eco-tourism site at Pacherla

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nandyal District gets its maiden natural eco-tourism site in Pacherla, situated amidst the Nallamala forests of Andhra Pradesh within the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). This project is the brainchild of former District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and environmentalist Rupak. It aims at providing a distinctive experience in the arid landscapes of Rayalaseema.

Covering an expanse of approximately 5 to 6 acres, Pacherla offers an array of amenities, including cottages, tents, a cafeteria, a restaurant, a souvenir shop, an amphitheatre, children’s playgrounds, and recreational facilities. Notably, significant upgrades were made during 2022-23, with an investment of around `70 lakh dedicated to enhancing the visitor experience and ensuring sustainability. As visitors enjoy the eco-tourism retreat, the initiative fosters local self-sufficiency by employing around 18 tribal individuals. Opportunities span across hospitality, food services, maintenance, and roles as safari drivers and guides.

Additionally, it indirectly aids over 20 members of the Pacherla tribal village, involving them as Swachh Sevaks, checkpost helpers, and fire watchers under Forest Department supervision. This approach not only enriches the visitor experience but also contributes to the empowerment and economic well-being of the local tribal communities.

Speaking to TNIE, environmentalist Rupak emphasised the project’s unwavering commitment to preserving natural processes with meticulous attention to detail. “Privacy for visitors is paramount in our design, fostering a profound connection with nature while utilising sustainable materials to mitigate long-term environmental impact,” she said.

Visitors to Pacherla eco-tourism site can immerse themselves in a variety of activities, including jungle safaris, wildlife observation, birdwatching, archery, kayaking, souvenir shopping, eco-workshops, and trekking.