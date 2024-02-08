Purandeswari flags off State’s first Aastha train from Guntur to Ayodhya

GUNTUR: As many as 1345 devotees boarded the Aastha special train (07215) from Guntur to Ayodhya Dham on Wednesday. Amidst religious fervour, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeshwari along with BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar flagged off the train in Guntur railway station.

During the flag off, AP BJP chief said that the first Aastha special train from Andhra Pradesh has left the State with Lord Sri Ram devotees from Guntur Lok Sabha constituencies. It is a great moment to witness the devotees in such large numbers fulfilling their dream to visit Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This is the result of the sacrifices made by over 4.5 lakh people and 500-year-struggle. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back the glory of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The (07215) Guntur- Ayodhya Dham Aastha special train will reach Ayodhya at 10:35 AM on Friday.

Meanwhile, commenting on TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi visit to meet BJP leaders, she said that the BJP high command will decide about the alliances with the other parties and she is unaware of the reason for his visit. Following the recent developments, everyone will get clarity in the next couple of days, said BJP secretary Satya Kumar.