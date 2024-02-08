TDP MLAs suspended for second consecutive day

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP members were suspended from the State Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for disrupting the House proceedings.

Soon after the third day of the Budget session commenced, the TDP members rose to their feet and demanded a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by them. They wanted a discussion on farm mechanisation, crop insurance and related issues, for which they said they had given the notice.

However, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram disallowed the adjournment motion. The TDP members stormed the podium and raised slogans against the YSRC government and its ‘anti-farmer’ policies.

As the members did not relent even after being repeatedly asked by the Chair, they were suspended from the House for the day. A total of nine TDP members were suspended.

Moving a motion for their suspension, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath mocked the TDP for its copycat behaviour.