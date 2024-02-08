We are committed to completing Polavaram at earliest, says Buggana

VIJAYAWADA: The major and medium irrigation was given a sizeable allocation in the interim State budget for 2024-25. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath proposed an allocation ofRs 11,297.45 crore. For minor irrigation, an allocation of Rs 729.05 crore was proposed and an advance grant of Rs 243.01 crore was sought.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to completing the ongoing irrigation projects, he said, “We are committed to completing the Polavaram National Project, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. The government is taking all steps to get the revised cost estimates of the project approved by the Centre, and has expedited the construction activity.”

The works are progressing at a brisk pace. The progress of headworks, which was at 42% in May 2019, is now more than 70%. For the first time in the history of Godavari, the flood water is being diverted through spillway duly erecting all the radial gates, he said.

On other projects, the minister said Owk Tunnel-II, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will carry an additional 10,000 cusecs of water to Gandikota Reservoir. The Tunnel 3 is nearing completion with an estimated cost of Rs 1,079 crore. The project will irrigate 2.06 lakh acres in Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts and provide drinking water to 20 lakh people of 640 villages.

“The Chief Minister inaugurated 77 Tanks Project on September 19, 2023. Since then, 1.24 TMC of water has been lifted, stabilising 10,394 acres and increasing drinking water table level in Dhone, Pathikonda, Alur and Panyam Assembly constituencies. This has resulted in dramatic increase of ground level water, and immensely benefited farmers, who were solely dependent on rains in the endemically drought-prone region,” Buggana explained.

He said both tunnels of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project have been completed and the Chief Minister will inaugurate them soon. The project is set to provide drinking water facilities to 15.25 lakh people in 30 drought prone and fluoride affected mandals of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts. “The Kuppam branch canal of HNSS Phase-2 has been completed and planned for inauguration this month. It will feed 110 minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam,” he added.