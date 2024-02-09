ANU’S CSR programme becomes beacon of hope for unemployed rural women

GUNTUR: The Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programme initiated by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) became a beacon of hope for rural unemployed women, as over 10,000 women received training for various vocational skill courses.

The CSR programme was launched in 2014 to promote women empowerment in rural areas. Unemployed women from rural background in ANU limits in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts were received training in various courses at free of cost under the programme.

Speaking to TNIE, CSR programme officer Dr MV Ramana said over 10,000 programmes varying from one-day training programme to three-month training courses of various vocational skills have been conducted at field level from past 10 years.

“We have received huge response for tailoring and jute bag preparation courses, as the demand for theses has been increasing amid the plastic bags ban. Fashion designing, screen printing, block printing, machine repair, bamboo art and other courses also received similar response,” he added.

Ramana further that efficient teachers are hired from the local areas and all raw materials required for the course is provided at free of cost. Certificates will be provided to the women after completing the course.

Apart from providing training, the officials are also creating employment opportunities for them.

During the national and international seminars and programmes, the women receive huge orders from the varsity to prepare jute bags with attractive designs and other products that are exhibited in the stalls.

The officials have also set up a skill hub centre at the University premises under a three-month trail process. This will facilitate several women in the surrounding villages.

Depending on the response we receive from them, number of courses and duration will be decided, he added.