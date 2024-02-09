APCID files charge sheet in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department submitted a charge sheet in the alleged Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case in the special ACB court in Vijayawada on Thursday.

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son Nara Lokesh, and former municipal administration minister Punganur Naryana have been named as accused in the case.

They have been charged with abusing their official positions to change the alignment of the proposed IRR to benefit them and their benamis.

According to sources, CID officials have also mentioned realtor brothers Lingamaneni Rajasekhar and Ramesh as accused in the alleged scam and explained to the court how Naidu and Narayana abused their official position to change the alignment of the IRR to favour certain entities, resulting in profits to Lingamaneni estates, Heritage Foods, which was founded by the TDP chief, and other companies.

It may be noted that Lokesh was the director of Heritage Foods at the time and later a minister in the TDP government.

It has been learnt that the investigators reportedly informed the court that Naidu and Narayana, who were at the time ex-officio chairman and vice-chairman of the AP Capital Region Development Authority, had falsely projected to the Centre that the State government had inked a pact with the Singapore government.

Sources said the CID told the court that a foreign master planner (M/s Surbana Jurong) was appointed on nomination basis for making designs for the master plan in a manner that would rake in benefits for the accused.

Earlier, the probe agency had submitted evidence stating that Naidu had received a riverside guest house in Undavalli as quid pro quo from Lingamaneni Ramesh as the alleged change in the IRR prevented his land from being acquired and he could sell a part of it at a higher price.