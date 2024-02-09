Cash, gold worth Rs 75 lakh looted from SBI in Kakinada

KAKINADA: Unknown miscreants broke into the State Bank of India at Uttarakanchi in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district during the wee hours of Thursday, and robbed cash and gold worth more than Rs 75 lakh.

As the CCTV cameras in the vicinity were destroyed by the robber, the police suspect that at least six persons were involved in the crime. The police pressed in the dog squad and collected crucial evidence.

According to SP Satish Kumar, the miscreant chose the bank as it is located far away from residential houses. They used gas cutters to gain access into the fortified bank.

Based on the information received from the bank manager, Ashok, Prathipadu inspector Sekhar Babu rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and Peddapuram DSP Latha Kumari began the probe.