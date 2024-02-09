Elevate temple city’s category from Z to Y: MP Maddila Gurumoorthy

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy urged the Central government during the parliamentary zero hour session on Thursday, to elevate the temple city’s category from Z to Y.

“This upgrade would significantly benefit over 12,000 Central government employees residing and working in Tirupati,” he said.

Gurumoorthy emphasised that despite Tirupati’s remarkable progress over the past few decades and its recent transformation into a world-class city, particularly in the last five years, it remains categorised as a Z category city.

The MP highlighted that Tirupati’s population has exceeded 10 lakh and continues to attract over a lakh devotees from around the world, making it one of the most expensive cities.

Stating that over 12,000 Central government employees in Tirupati have been receiving the lowest category of house rent allowance, he urged the Central government to reconsider Tirupati’s categorisation.