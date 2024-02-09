‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol allotted to JSP as per rules

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India on Thursday submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court that ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol was allotted to the Jana Sena Party as per the norms.

The JSP was the first party to apply for the symbol, and it was allotted to it on the first come first served basis. Stating that the petitioner party and the JSP are both unrecognised registered parties, advocate Avinash Desai, appearing for the ECI, said as per the rules, six months before the end of the Assembly term (present Assembly term expires on June 11), applications for the party symbols were invited on December 12, 2023.

On the very same day, the JSP had applied for ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol. On the other hand, the petitioner -- Rashtra Praja Congress (Secular) -- had applied for the symbol on December 20 and the application was received on December 26, he added.

Justice N Jayasurya directed the Election Commission to file a counter with full details. The case hearing was adjourned to February 13.