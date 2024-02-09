NDSA and CWA experts inspect Srisailam dam

KURNOOL: A team of experts from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Central Water Commission (CWC) inspected the safety and protection measures of Srisailam Dam on Thursday.

During the inspection, the team observed the safety measures, plunge pool, galleries, functioning of the crest gates, water pumping, dewatering, electricity and other performances of the dam. Further, the team examined the three underground galleries within the dam and discussed the measures to be taken to control seepage of water.

Srisailam dam chief engineer Kabir Basha provided information to the expert team regarding the performance and repairs of the radial gates of the reservoir.

Addressing the media at the dam, Kabir Basha said that a proposed budget of Rs 135 crore was presented for the necessary safety repairs of the Srisailam reservoir.

He said that the team inquired about the condition of the plunge pool, and addressed concerns about potential dangers arising from the substantial pit in front of the dam.

The experts advised implementing measures to prevent the enlargement of the plunge pool pit during floods, he added.

Responding, Kabir Basha said that the apprehensions about the plunge pool was not at all a concern as it is growing in width but not in depth. However, he said that they would follow the suggestions made by the expert team on the safety of the dam.

Following the inspection, the team members will submit a comprehensive report on the safety of the dam to the government for further precautions. The officials said that a central monitoring system would be set up to assess the status of the dam round-the-clock.