Rajahmundry to get 144-foot Hanuman idol

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: People of Rajamahendravaram will soon get a 144-foot Lord Hanuman statue on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Adikavi Nannaya University.

The statue is going to be the tallest in the State. The foundation site echoed with Jai Sriram chants.

Amidst religious fervour and vedic hymns, Mysuru Datta Peetadhipathi Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamy performed shilanyas at the site. Mahavir Hanuman Trust will provide a Rs 10 crore fund for the 144-foot statue installation.

The foundation site echoed with Jai Sriram chants. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and spiritual committee chairperson Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi attended the programme. During the event, MLA Raja said around 117 temples will be constructed in his segment and each temple would get Rs 10 lakh for the works. He claimed that the statue will be one of the tallest Lord Hanuman statues among the country.