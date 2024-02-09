‘Rebel’ YSRC MLA Anam appears before Speaker, three skip

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Rebel’ YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy appeared before Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday and urged him to provide evidence to the charges made against him by the ruling YSRC.

Government Chief Whip M Prasada Raju attended the meeting with the Speaker and submitted the newspaper clippings with regards to the disqualification petition filed against four ‘rebel’ YSRC MLAs.

Speaking after meeting the Speaker, Anam objected to the Chief Whip attesting the newspaper clippings and wanted Sitaram to get the authenticated documents from the management of newspaper and news channels. He suggested that the Speaker initiate further proceedings on their disqualification after verifying the evidence.

It is learnt that Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi, other ‘rebel’ YSRC MLAs, skipped the meeting.