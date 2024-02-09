Rs 96.34 crore released for land acquisition in Ongole

ONGOLE : Just before the upcoming elections, the State government has released Rs 96.34 crore, bringing the total to Rs 126.34 crore, for land acquisition to provide house sites for approximately 24,000 beneficiaries of the housing scheme within Ongole city limits.

The Prakasam district authorities transferred the funds directly into the bank accounts of 236 farmers, who offered 435 acres of agriculture land for the scheme in Malleswara Puram, N Agraharam, Yarajarla, and Vengamukkala Palem villages under Ongole rural mandal jurisdiction.

Recently, under the State government directives, Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar has released Rs 30 crore, totalling 126.34 crore, benefitting 236 out of 270 farmers.

Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tirelessly pursued his election promise to provide Urban Housing Scheme to all 24,000 eligible poor people within the city limits.

He requested Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for releasing the funds for land acquisition and other necessary works. Despite earlier attempts near Yarajarla hill area being halted by legal issues, lands in Malleswara Puram, N Agraharam, Vengamukkala Palem, and Yarajarla village limits were identified.

Balineni oversees the progress of land acquisition, site development, and distribution of house site papers to beneficiaries, with revenue officials expediting the process.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) V Viswesvara Rao said, “All procedures for land acquisitions were completed for the scheme in Ongole. Now, we will take up the land development works without any hurdles. Further, we will also make arrangements to handover the house site authorisation papers to all the eligible beneficiaries soon.