Sri Panchami at Durga temple on February 14

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements were made for the Sri Panchami which will be celebrated at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on February 14.

Speaking to TNIE, the temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned in the attire of Goddess Saraswati as part of Vasanta Panchami celebrations and students appearing for the examinations will be offered a pen, a portrait photo of Kanaka Durga and laddu prasadam on behalf of temple.

He said temple priests will perform Saraswati Havanam at Chinna Rajagopuram in the morning and offer special prayers to the Goddess Kanaka Durga to mark the celebrations at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on the temple premises.

In addition, special arrangements were made for the mass Aksharabhyasam, a ritual performed on Vasantha Panchami as it is considered the auspicious day to begin a child’s education.

“On the occasion of Magha Shuddha Panchami, Saraswati Yagam will be performed to bless students appearing for examinations,” said the temple chairman.