TDP boycotts Assembly proceedings, stages protest

VIJAYAWADA: On the last day of the Budget session, Opposition TDP MLAs boycotted the proceedings in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday. They staged a protest outside the Assembly, carrying placards that read ‘Bye Bye Jagan’.

Speaking to reporters, the Opposition leaders said, “The anti-people rule which the YSRC continued at will for five years has come to an end.”

Soon after the proceedings began, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the session around 9.20 due to lack of decorum in the House. The proceedings resumed around 12 noon.

While the Opposition claimed that the proceedings were adjourned due to the release of Yatra-2, a film based on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling party maintained that a leader’s birthday was being celebrated.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu and other leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly and also burnt GOs on the precincts brought in for the past five years.