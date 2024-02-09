YSRC government trying to grab lands: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing her broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy alleged that it was trying to officially encroach lands with the Land Titling Act.

Addressing the Rachabanda programme at Tenali in Guntur district on Thursday, she said Jagan Sarkar had done liquor business to make money after promising total prohibition. “Now, it is once again getting ready to loot lands with ‘Bhu Hakku Chattam’. Beware of it,” she cautioned.

She said both TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan were given opportunities, but they failed to live up to the expectations.