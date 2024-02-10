'Aadudam Andhra' kicks off in Visakhapatnam amidst festive atmosphere

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amidst cheers and much fanfare, the State-level Aadudam Andhra got underway at the railway stadium here on Friday. Inaugurating the event, Minister for Tourism and Sports RK Roja administered the oath to the players who assembled from 26 districts.

Reiterating that the State government has been giving high priority to the sports by bringing revolutionary changes in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister exhorted the players stating that the victory in the tournament is the win of the State. She further explained that Aadudam Andhra was designed to tap the sports talent in the State and motivate the youth to achieve their goals.

SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy told the players to utilise the opportunity and not to get low as the failures are stepping stones of success.

Principal secretary Pradyumna advised the youth to imbibe competitive spirit by participating in sports and the players should be committed to values. He further asked the players to bind by the rules and the decision of umpires is final.

Speaking on the occasion, SAAP managing director Dhyan Chandra said the State government allocated Rs 120 crore to make the Aadudam Andhra a memorable tournament.