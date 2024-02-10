Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses Polavaram funds and special status

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s chamber in Parliament on Friday. During the meeting which lasted over 90 minutes, various issues, including the release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project and Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, were discussed.
Jagan’s meeting with the Prime Minister assumes significance as it comes just two days after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.
Although there was speculation that Modi and Jagan might discuss the recent political developments in the State, official sources denied the same.
Pointing out that the Union Finance Ministry had already agreed to remove the component-wise expenditure ceiling on the Polavaram Project and the release of Rs 12,911 crore for completing works under the first phase, the Chief Minister urged Modi to get Cabinet approval for the two pending issues.
He also requested the PM to release Rs 17,144 crore on a priority basis for speedy completion of the first phase of the project. He added that proposal for the same was pending before the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.
Jagan sought the Central government’s intervention to ensure that Telangana government clears pending dues to the tune of Rs 7,230 crore owed to APGENCO for the power supplied to it for three years from 2014.
Further, the Chief Minister urged Modi to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and implement other assurances given to the residual State following the bifurcation. He said SCS will help the State attract investments for industrial development and improve employment opportunities.
Seeking support for the 17 new medical colleges that are coming up in the State, Jagan informed the PM that classes in five colleges have commenced, while the remaining are under construction.
The Chief Minister requested Modi to grant funds for the 55-km six-lane highway that connects Visakhapatnam city with Bhogapuram International airport via Bhogapuram, Bheemili, Rushikonda and Visakhapatnam Port. He also asked for the Visakhapatnam-Kurnool high speed corridor, which was proposed in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act, be extended to Bengaluru via Kadapa.
Jagan also urged the Prime Minister to approve the Visakha Metro Rail Project as soon as possible.Later in the day, the Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought release of pending funds.
