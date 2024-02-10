Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses Polavaram funds and special status

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s chamber in Parliament on Friday. During the meeting which lasted over 90 minutes, various issues, including the release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project and Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, were discussed.

Jagan’s meeting with the Prime Minister assumes significance as it comes just two days after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Although there was speculation that Modi and Jagan might discuss the recent political developments in the State, official sources denied the same.

Pointing out that the Union Finance Ministry had already agreed to remove the component-wise expenditure ceiling on the Polavaram Project and the release of Rs 12,911 crore for completing works under the first phase, the Chief Minister urged Modi to get Cabinet approval for the two pending issues.