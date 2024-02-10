Andhra Pradesh to launch AFEP to empower students with computer skills

Stating that the programme aims at enhancing computational thinking and 21st-century skills among students, Samagra Shiksha State project director Srinivas Rao said, “The collaboration with Amazon India underscores the government’s commitment to providing high-quality education to every child in the State. Through computational thinking modules, the programme will nurture a generation of problem-solvers and innovators in an increasingly tech-driven world.”

Explaining that the collaboration to expand AFEP marks a significant step towards revolutionising the education system, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that the courses offered will aim to equip the students with essential skills for the digital age, paving the way for a tech-savvy future generation.

Lead, Amazon Future Engineer, India, Akshay Kashyap said, “The AFEP aligns with the government’s vision to provide inclusive and quality education to all students in the State. Through this initiative, the government seeks to bridge the digital divide and empower students with the skills necessary to thrive in the fast-evolving technological landscape.”