Police raids on Narayana Medical College stir controversy in Nellore; TDP alleges political vendetta
NELLORE: The alleged raids conducted by police and other enforcement agencies on Narayana Medical College owned by former TDP minister Ponguru Narayana created a flutter in Nellore city on Friday.
A big contingent of police conducted searches at Narayana’s camp office and several other places on the medical college campus. According to reports, Narayana’s wife Rama Devi and several personal staff were questioned during the raids. As the news of raids spread rapidly, a large number of TDP activists thronged the college, leading to tension.
Denouncing the raids on Narayana Medical College, MLA K Sridhar Reddy termed them politically motivated. “It is evident that the ruling YSRC is utilising the police and other government agencies to target Narayana. However, the TDP will remain steadfast and resolute in the wake of such vindictive politics orchestrated by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he asserted.