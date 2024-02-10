RINL earns prestigious CARES UK certification for high-quality re-bars

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, Atul Bhatt said, “RINL is very happy on receiving the prestigious certificate from CARES for reinforcing bars which RINL produces.”

He congratulated RINL collective for obtaining CARES certification. This reflected RINL’s unwavering commitment to excellence in quality and process capability, reinforcing our position as industry leader in the 16 mm to 36 mm re-bars segment, Atul Bhatt said.

The certification, which is valid for one year, was issued after conducting thorough audits in two stages both online and offline with respect to stringent checklist confirming quality, product parameters, process and procedures.

This will open the market for RINL to European Union, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Singapore and other South and East Asian countries.