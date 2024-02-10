TDP chief surpassed Nitish in making U-turns: Congress leader

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP and Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is surpassing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when it comes to making U-turns.

A day after Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi, KVP listed out the political developments since the undivided AP. Naidu, in alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena Party, won the 2014 elections.

The same leader had snapped ties with the BJP and even went to the extent of attacking Amit Shah’s convoy with stones in Tirupati. Naidu did not even spare Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made personal attacks against him, KVP said and added that the TDP chief is once again trying to get closer to the BJP now.