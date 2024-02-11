Even after six lists, YSRC cadre still in a state of confusion

ONGOLE: The YSRC seems to be finding it difficult to put an end to the dilemma over the incharges for Ongole Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Though the ruling party has come up with six lists so far, there is still confusion over incharges of some key constituencies in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. No YSRC incharges have been appointed yet for Chirala and Kandukur Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not ‘happy’ with the sitting Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRC leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have informed the same to former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who is ‘insisting’ on Magunta’s renomination.

Balineni has been urged to extend his support to Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who has been appointed as the party incharge for Ongole Lok Sabha seat as well as regional coordinator for Kandukur, Kavali and Santhanuthalapadu Assembly segments.

Magunta, who seems to be aware of the fact that he will not get YSRC ticket, has decided to move forward soon after the official announcement. He is said to have been determined to field his son Magunta Raghava Reddy in the ensuing polls.