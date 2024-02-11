Even after six lists, YSRC cadre still in a state of confusion

ONGOLE: The YSRC seems to be finding it difficult to put an end to the dilemma over the incharges for Ongole Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Though the ruling party has come up with six lists so far, there is still confusion over incharges of some key constituencies in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. No YSRC incharges have been appointed yet for Chirala and Kandukur Assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not ‘happy’ with the sitting Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRC leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have informed the same to former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who is ‘insisting’ on Magunta’s renomination.
Balineni has been urged to extend his support to Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who has been appointed as the party incharge for Ongole Lok Sabha seat as well as regional coordinator for Kandukur, Kavali and Santhanuthalapadu Assembly segments.
Magunta, who seems to be aware of the fact that he will not get YSRC ticket, has decided to move forward soon after the official announcement. He is said to have been determined to field his son Magunta Raghava Reddy in the ensuing polls.
On the other hand, the swap of sitting MLAs Anna Rambabu (Giddalur) to Markapur and K Nagarjuna Reddy (Markapur) to Giddalur has received some dissent from local cadre.
In Kanigiri, after a series of talks with the sitting MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav and other leaders, the YSRC leadership has appointed Daddala Narayana Yadav as the incharge of the Assembly segment.
It is learnt that former MLA Kadiri Babu Rao is determined to contest the ensuing elections either on a YSRC ticket or even as an independent.
But Madhusudan is said to be continuing his efforts to get the nod from the YSRC leadership to contest the election.
Interestingly, there seems to be delay in the announcement of TDP candidates for majority of Assembly seats in Prakasam district. Both TDP and JSP aspirants are in a state of uncertainty as the seat sharing between the two parties has not been finalised yet.
In these circumstances, the YSRC rank and file is eagerly waiting for the next list of the party, hoping that the new incharges for Ongole Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies will be finalised.